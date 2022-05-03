The Reserve Bank of Australia today announced it would lift Australia's official cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.35 per cent from 0.1 per cent.While a rate rise was widely expected, most experts predicted a far more modest increase...Full Article
Reserve Bank of Australia hikes rates for first time in 11 years
