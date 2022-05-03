Expect no help: Boris Johnson warns any state support to fight cost of living crisis merely pushes up inflation even further

City A.M.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted this morning his Government is doing “everything we can” to help with the cost-of-living crisis. However, Johnson hinted there is only so much he can do because, in an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the Prime Minister warned that increasing state support beyond its current levels could drive inflation [...]

