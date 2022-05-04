Revealed: From Ronaldo’s £12m to Lukaku’s £8m, here is how much the Premier League’s best-paid stars stump up in UK tax
Published
While some might consider Premier League footballers to be overpaid prima donnas, they make contributions that would make the average taxpayer’s eyes water. New research shared with City A.M. today reveals how much tax is paid by the League’s biggest stars. The highest paid footballer in The Premier League is Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. [...]Full Article