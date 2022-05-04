Match Group CEO resigns; company chooses video game veteran to take over

The CEO of Match Group, the online dating app provider, will step down and be replaced by a social-gaming leader. The Dallas company (Nasdaq: MTCH) said Shar Dubey will resign as an officer of Match Group — and Bernard Kim, Zynga, will take over effective May 31. Dubey, who has been at the company for more than 15 years, will stay on the board and will serve as an adviser. The company said this will allow Dubey to focus on “product strategy while playing an integral role in the transition.” "I…