Hawaii residents to see $450,000 in restitution as part of TurboTax settlement

More than 14,000 Hawaii users of income tax return service TurboTax will receive part of a $450,000 payout as part of a multi-state agreement with the service's parent company Intuit Inc., officials with the state of Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection announced Wednesday. Per the agreement, Intuit will pay $141 million in restitution to millions of consumers throughout the United States who were unfairly charged for services that were marketed as free. Additionally, Intuit is must suspend TurboTax’s…

