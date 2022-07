Investors kicked off the week with strong risk appetite, boosting London’s top indexes. The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index climbed 0.89 per cent to 7,272.79 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, added 1.23 per cent to reach 19,359.73 points. The bullish start [...]