Centro will add St. Paul restaurant — and a burger joint sibling — in Highland Park

Centro, the fast-casual taqueria that proved a fast success in Northeast Minneapolis, will open its third location in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul early next year. And it's bringing a friend. The Pioneer Press has a report on the plans by Centro, which found fast success when it was launched by Jami Olson and Jose Alarcon in 2018. Centro this summer will add a second site on Minneapolis' Eat Street — in the former Wedge Table Space — and announced earlier this year it planned…