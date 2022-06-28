Latest fundraise held surprises for Cleveland Kitchen co-founders

Cleveland Kitchen's recent $19 million fundraise came with some surprises for co-founders Drew Anderson, his brother, Mac Anderson, and their brother-in-law, Luke Visnic. For one, some investors that started out as likely prospects for the fresh-fermented food maker dropped out while others emerged by the time the year-long round ended. In addition, the co-founders of the sauerkraut-, kimchi- and pickle-making company were acquiring Sonoma Brinery in Santa Clara, California — which would double…