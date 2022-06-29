PennDOT to start year-long reconstruction of 5th Street Bridge in North Philadelphia

Traveling in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia may get a little more difficult, at least for a year as new construction begins on the 5th Street bridge. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the 5th Street bridge between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street will undergo reconstruction as part of a $7.8 million project. The bridge, which runs above the abandoned Conrail line, will close July 5 and is expected to reopen July 2023. Part of the overall project was…