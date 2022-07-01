BREAKING: Europol raids 14 locations across Europe for doping allegations against Bahrain team in Tour de France
Published
Pan-European police force Europol confirmed this afternoon that raids which took place in 14 locations across Europe this week are focused on “possible doping allegations of a cycling team participating in the Tour de France”. The European law enforcement agency said it had conducted searches in France, Belgium, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Poland, and Slovenia between [...]Full Article