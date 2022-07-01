Employee mental health is impacting your business — find out how

With historic numbers of workers continuing to leave their posts, and job satisfaction levels now at a 20-year low, it looks like the Great Resignation just won’t quit. In fact, this April alone, another 4.4 million employees resigned, signaling that the trend is alive and well. So too is the fierce competition to land new hires — not to mention retain them — especially at a precarious time when many employers may be eyeing a return to in-person roles after years of pandemic-induced remote…