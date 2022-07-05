Carrier SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy in the United States, warning a walkout by 1,000 pilots a day earlier had put the future of the carrier at risk.



The move adds to the likelihood of travel chaos across Europe as the summer vacation period begins.



The Stockholm-based SAS airline group said it had “voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S., a legal process for financial restructuring conducted under U.S. federal court supervision.”



Filing for Chapter 11 in New York puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.



SAS said that its operations and flight schedule will be unaffected by the announcement.



CEO Anko van der Werff said that the pilots' strike accelerated the move. “I think we have been very clear that this could happen,” he said.



“The important thing is that this is about bankruptcy protection, it is not about a bankruptcy, but it is about financial reconstruction,” van der Werff said.



The carrier said it is “in well advanced discussions with a number of potential lenders ... to support its operations throughout this court-supervised process.”



A rescue plan presented in February was aimed at securing long-term competitiveness. SAS shares dropped more than 9% to 0.56 kronor ($0.05) on Tuesday.



The pilots reacted strongly to the news of the Chapter 11 filing. Roger Klokset, head of the SAS pilots union, said the group “had stretched negotiations and mediation from November last year until the day before the application, without ever having the intention of entering into an agreement with the SAS pilots."



The pilots in Denmark, Sweden and Norway walked out on Monday, citing inadequate pay and working conditions and expressing dissatisfaction with the decision by the carrier to hire new...