Good news: Bay Area gas prices keep falling. Bad news: they're still over $6 a gallon.

Gasoline prices throughout the greater Bay Area continued to fall for another week, but the cost of a gallon of gas is still well over $6 a gallon. San Jose has the cheapest gas on average from any of the four area cities analyzed by GasBuddy. In the biggest city in the region, a gallon of gas costs $6.23 heading into the week, a 12.7-cent drop from last week. For perspective, gas prices have dropped 22.6 cents over the past month but are $1.88 higher than they were in early July 2021. The week's…