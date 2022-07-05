Airline considers adding new London service to Tampa International

Virgin Atlantic may add a nonstop route between Tampa and London this winter, according to a report from United Kingdom-based Airport Coordination Limited. The route hasn’t been finalized and isn’t guaranteed to come to fruition. But the report offers insight into United Kingdom-based Virgin Atlantic’s plans, as airlines have to file in advance for slots they intend to occupy at London Heathrow Airport. According to its filing, Virgin Atlantic plans to offer 75,852 seats across 294 flights…