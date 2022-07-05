Sudsy Soles, a Richmond sneaker restoration marketplace, wins $50K pitch prize

A Richmond sneaker restoration online marketplace that connects owners with rehab and cleaning specialists is looking to increase its staff and marketing efforts after winning $50,000 in a pitch competition. Sudsy Soles CEO and founder Rashad Sanders took top honors at an entrepreneurial accelerator program for Black and brown founders in Central Virginia. Sanders emerged from a field of 75 contenders and 10 finalists who took part in the joint program organized by Activation Capital and Opportunity…