'Good Morning America' names new weekend co-anchor

Janai Norman has been named the new co-host of the Saturday and Sunday editions of "Good Morning America," ABC News announced. She joins Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim for the program, Deadline reports. “Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a note to staff. “She puts her heart into her work and makes it…