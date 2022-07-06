Kornit, DoorDash fall; Resolute Forest, Broadcom rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:



Resolute Forest Products Inc., up $7.87 to $20.36.



Paper Excellence Group is buying the maker of paper and wood products.



Kornit Digital Ltd., down $8.10 to $23.46.



The industrial and commercial printing company gave investors a disappointing revenue update for the second quarter.



DoorDash Inc., down $5.54 to $69.36.



Amazon announced a membership deal with Grubhub, a rival delivery service.



Hess Corp., down $2.64 to $95.55.



The energy company slipped along with falling crude oil prices.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. up 12 cents to $27.38.



The copper mining company rose along with prices for the metal.



Clorox Co., up $1.91 to $146.66.



The bleach maker gained ground as investors shifted money into safe-play sectors, including household goods companies.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.19 to $11.27.



Cruise lines slumped as investors remain concerned about the industry's recovery amid slowing economic growth.



Broadcom Inc., up $6.31 to $482.61.



The chipmaker's buyout of VMware is set to move forward as there are reportedly no rival bidders.