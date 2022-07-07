Want to work in the unmanned aircraft industry? Head to Winston-Salem's Smith Reynolds Airport
Winston-Salem’s Smith Reynolds Airport is about to become a place to go to explore a career in the growing unmanned aircraft industry. AeroX, the nonprofit organization at Smith Reynolds building a traffic-management system for unmanned aircraft, recently joined with Piedmont Flight Training and Elizabeth City State University on a plan to help expose students to the industry. Under the agreement, AeroX will host two paid interns from among students in the online version of the university’s…Full Article