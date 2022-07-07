Amazon acquires stake in Grubhub

Amazon.com Inc. is getting a small piece of Grubhub Inc. in a deal that will give Prime members a free membership to Grubhub+. Just Eat Takeaway.com, Grubhub's parent company, said Wednesday that Amazon has agreed to take a 2% stake in the Chicago-based food delivery company in a commercial agreement that will give its Prime members a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership that includes $0 delivery fees. Under the agreement, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) could increase its Grubhub stake to 15% based on performance…