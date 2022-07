What's next for UK? Boris Johnson quits, but not gone yet

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson has caved in to a Conservative Party revolt after months of ethics scandals and resigned as party leader, but he remains Britain’s prime minister — for now — while a successor is chosen.



With British politics in turmoil, here’s a look at what will happen next:



CONSERVATIVE CONTEST



Johnson’s resignation on Thursday, which came after dozens of ministers quit his government in protest, sparks a party contest to replace him as leader. All Conservative lawmakers are eligible to run, and party officials could open the nominations within hours.



After candidates have come forward, Conservative lawmakers vote in a series of elimination rounds. The candidate with the lowest number of votes drops out, and voting continues until there are two contenders left. Depending on the number of candidates, the process could be completed within days.



The final two candidates will be put to a vote of the full party membership across the country — about 180,000 people — by postal ballot. That process is expected to take several weeks, with the exact timetable up to the 1922 Committee that runs party elections.



The winner of the vote will become both Conservative leader and prime minister, without the need for a national election.



Already the list of likely contenders is long and growing, from recently resigned Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, his successor in that job Nadhim Zahawi, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Attorney General Suella Braverman and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.



WHO’S IN CHARGE?



While Johnson has resigned as party leader, but he is still prime minister until his successor is elected.



His predecessor, Theresa May, remained in office for more than a month between announcing her resignation and the...