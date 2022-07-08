ORBIE Leadership Award: Neal Sample shares the importance of innovation
Neal Sample is drawn to innovation. He first began working with startup companies as a graduate student in computer science at Stanford University and has continued to work with and advise businesses throughout his career. “Working with startups in an advisory or board capacity not only helps them but keeps me fresh and exposed to relevant technologies,” he said. Sample is the 2022 Leadership Award winner in the Wisconsin CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards program, which honors chief information…Full Article