Sri Lankan police impose curfew ahead of planned protest

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital and surrounding areas on Friday, a day before a planned protest demanding the resignations of the country’s president and prime minister because of the economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential goods and disrupted people’s livelihoods.



Critics have said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the economic crisis, the worst since the country's independence in 1948. They also blame Ranil Wickremesinghe, who became prime minister two months ago, for not delivering on promises to end the shortages.



Civic and opposition activists have announced that thousands of people will gather in Colombo on Saturday for a mass protest. Police said the curfew, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, will last until further notice in Colombo and its suburbs.



The announcement of the curfew drew criticism from government opponents and the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, which said the “curfew is blatantly illegal and a violation of the fundamental rights.”



The bar association statement asked police to immediately withdraw what the association called an "illegal order” imposing the curfew.



Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa called the curfew“a fraud."



“Get on to the streets tomorrow. Defy the dictatorship and join with the people to make democracy victorious. Yes we can,” he said in a tweet.



Thousands of students wearing black clothes and holding black flags marched in Colombo on Friday demanding the resignations of Rajapaksa and Wickremesing. They shouted anti-government slogans and carried banners reading “Enough — now go.”



Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt and has suspended repayments of $7 billion in foreign debt due this year. It must pay back more than $5 billion annually until 2026. Its foreign...