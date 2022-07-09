Messy legal fight after Elon Musk ends deal to buy Twitter after fake accounts dispute

Messy legal fight after Elon Musk ends deal to buy Twitter after fake accounts dispute

New Zealand Herald

Published

A messy legal fight is brewing after Elon Musk announced he was terminating his deal to buy the social media platform Twitter, citing an irreconcilable disagreement with the company over fake and spam accounts.The world's richest...

Full Article