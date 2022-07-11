Henan: Violent clashes after hundreds show up for China bank protest
Many in China turned up in protest after their banks froze 39 billion yuan ($5.8bn; £4.9bn) in funds.Full Article
Beijing (AFP) July 11, 2022
Members of a "criminal gang" accused of taking control of local banks have been arrested in..
BEIJING (AP) — A large crowd of angry Chinese bank depositors faced off with police Sunday, some roughed up as they were taken..