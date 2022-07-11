Inside Twitter as Elon Musk nixes deal to buy company
Published
The biggest story in tech right now is Twitter's internal response to Elon Musk's decision to back out of his agreement to buy the company.Full Article
Published
The biggest story in tech right now is Twitter's internal response to Elon Musk's decision to back out of his agreement to buy the company.Full Article
Twitter has reportedly hired merger law experts Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it plans to sue Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his..
Billionaire Elon Musk issued a humorous late-night response to Twitter’s preparations to sue and force him to complete a $44..