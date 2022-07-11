Ukraine official says Russia strikes 'absolute terrorism'

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes early Monday on Ukraine's second-largest city killed at least three people and injured scores, including children, the local administrator said, describing the attacks in Kharkiv as “absolute terrorism.”



Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syneihubov said on Telegram that the Russian forces only hit civilian targets in three missile strikes on the northeastern city — one missile destroyed a school, another hit a residential building while the third landed near warehouse facilities.



“All (three were launched) exclusively on civilian objects, this is absolute terrorism!” Syneihubov said.



He said those hospitalized for injuries suffered in the attacks included children ages 4 and 16.



The strikes came just two days after a Russian rocket attack struck apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 19 people. A total of eight people have been rescued, emergency officials said.



The strike late Saturday destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter of the town of Chasiv Yar, inhabited mostly by people who work in nearby factories.



Russian attacks in the east also have continued, with Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai saying on Monday that the shelling hit settlements on the administrative border with the Donetsk region.



Russian forces carried out five missile strikes and four rounds of shelling in the area, Haidai said.



The Luhansk and Donetsk regions together make up Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland known as Donbas, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.



Earlier this month, Russia captured the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, the city of Lysychansk.



After the seizure of Lysychansk, some analysts predicted Moscow’s troops likely would take some time to rearm and...