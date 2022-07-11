GameStop names new chief financial officer

GameStop Corp. has named Diana Saadeh-Jajeh, formerly its senior vice president and chief accounting officer, as chief financial officer after terminating the employment of Michael Recupero. Recupero had joined GameStop (NYSE: GME) last year from Amazon, along with another Amazon executive, Matt Furlong, now the video game retailer's CEO, shortly after Chewy founder and significant investor Ryan Cohen took the lead of GameStop as chairman in March 2021. Jajeh will have a starting annual salary…