Rail union bosses who called for biggest train strike in 25 years take home £280,000 in pay and perks

With the transport unions having voted on the ‘biggest rail strike in 25 years’, it has been revealed that two Aslef trade union bosses had a combined total remuneration of £281,601 in 2021. Aslef’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, took home £151,371 in total remuneration in 2021. While Aslef’s Assistant General Secretary, Simon Weller, received £130,230 in the same year, the TaxPayers’ Alliance said [...]