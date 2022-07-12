Good News Tuesday: Oil company joins in the fight against Alzheimer’s

Good News Tuesday highlights the good works that make our community stronger: companies or employees going the extra mile for employees or customers or unique volunteer & charitable efforts. Share your Good News here In 2013, the Garrett family lost Jane Garrett to a 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. As a tribute to her battle and to honor his wife, Jim Garrett, chairman of family-owned Volta Oil, made it his mission to fuel the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Now in its 11th…