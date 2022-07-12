Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s leaders agreed that lawmakers will elect a new president next week but struggled Tuesday to decide on the makeup of a new government to lead the bankrupt country out of a economic and political collapse.



Facing severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, protesters on Saturday stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home, his seaside office and the official residence of his prime minister in the most dramatic day of a three-month crisis.



Both officials said they would concede to demands that they resign: Rajapaksa promised to step down Wednesday, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave once a new government is in place. In a possible sign of the president's next move, immigration officials said Rajapaksa's brother, who was once his finance minster, tried to leave the country on Monday night. Local media reported he was not able to.



But negotiating a new arrangement has stymied opposition leaders — and the protesters have said they will stay put in the official buildings until their top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace turning it into almost a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister's private home.



A partial solution came late Monday, with lawmakers agreeing to elect a new president from their ranks in the coming days. Nominations for the post will be submitted on July 19, and a secret vote will follow in Parliament on July 20. The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024.



But they have not yet decided who will take over as prime minister and fill the Cabinet. Between Rajapaksa’s expected...