Beyoncé’s Ivy Park and Adidas drop new collection

The latest collaboration from Adidas and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, titled “Ivytopia,” was created to reflect the emergence from a period of isolation, the company said. The collection, which debuts July 21, features inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in fashion styles, performance gear, shoes and accessories. It will be available online at adidas.com and in select stores. Sizes will range from XXXS to XXXXL and prices from $30 to $200. Footwear in the collection includes a rework…