After raising $14M, Peer sets sights on a much larger funding goal

Renton-based blockchain and social media startup Peer is looking to supercharge its growth after raising $14 million earlier this month. Tony Tran, founder and CEO of Peer, said the company will start talks in August to raise a $200 million to $300 million Series A round. Peer is also looking to move out of its 20,000-person alpha test and into a more robust beta test in August. "At the moment, when we're talking about the app, it's very hard to tell people what it is. We have to show them what…