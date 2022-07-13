Heatwave travel disruption: Network Rail to set speed limits amid track buckling as RAC reports increase in car breakdowns
Network Rail has announced it will set a speed limit on trains amid the possibility of tracks buckling due to soaring soaring temperatures. The government-owned train operator explained that steel tracks are usually 20 degrees hotter compared with atmospheric temperatures. When air temperatures reach 30 degrees tracks could go up to 50 degrees, causing them