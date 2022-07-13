Cloud company Wasabi joins Liverpool soccer team up to help kids using music

Boston-based tech company Wasabi Technologies is partnering with the soccer team Liverpool FC to launch "Red Hot Beats," a community mental-health program for youth designed around the game of soccer and the power of music. The Red Hot Beats program will engage with young people from six community centers across the Northern England county of Merseyside, which includes Liverpool, who are struggling with their mental health. The program will provide them with tools to learn a variety of well-being…