Connecting: No excuses

Have you ever heard yourself making excuses for why you aren’t out there connecting with others in a networking capacity? Maybe your business is lagging or your career search is going nowhere. Be honest – are you making excuses? I’m talking about things like “I’m just too busy,” or “It’ll just be a waste of time,” or “Nobody wants to meet with me anyway,” or “I don’t know who to meet with,” or “We’ll have nothing to talk about.” I hear these comments all the time…