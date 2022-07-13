Report: Panasonic chooses Kansas over Oklahoma for new battery plant

Kansas has triumphed over Oklahoma in efforts to land a Panasonic Corp. electric vehicle battery plant that for about six months had been deliberating between the two states. Panasonic intends to invest "several billion dollars" in a Kansas battery factory to supply a new high-capacity battery for Tesla, which itself opened a second U.S. electric vehicle factory in Texas to meet surging demand, Nikkei Asia first reported Wednesday. Since late January, Kansas officials have said that a manufacturer,…