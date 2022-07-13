Tesla's head of AI and Autopilot is leaving the company after 5 years
Published
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's Autopilot Vision team lead, is exiting during a turbulent time for Tesla amid a federal probe and a recent round of layoffs.Full Article
Published
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's Autopilot Vision team lead, is exiting during a turbulent time for Tesla amid a federal probe and a recent round of layoffs.Full Article
The automotive industry must help solve the climate crisis
Gill Pratt, CEO of the Toyota Research Institute, fears hype..