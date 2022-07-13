Economic developers in North Carolina ready to capitalize after state ranks No. 1 for business
Published
With North Carolina just being crowned the best when it comes to doing business, economic developers plan to leverage that accolade to get on the radar of major job-creating companies. The report, America’s Top States for Business in 2022, from CNBC ranks North Carolina No. 1 overall, with the state scoring 1,580 out of a possible 2,500 points. The study ranked states according to 10 broad categories, such as Access to Capital (where North Carolina ranked second), Technology and Innovation (fifth),…Full Article