Comorbidities can increase plasma biomarker levels associated with Alzheimer’s disease

A simple blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, perhaps even years before symptoms appear, is an exciting possibility, but a new study shows that much more research is needed before these blood tests are routinely used in the clinical diagnostic setting. The study appears online in the journal Nature Medicine. Two hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease are tau tangles and beta-amyloid plaques. Tau is a protein found in neurons in the brain. In a healthy brain, tau helps transport nutrients in…