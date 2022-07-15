Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cariol Horne started her morning outside the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, placing white roses at a colorful memorial to the 10 Black people slain there two months ago by a white gunman.



Across the fenced-off parking lot, the supermarket chain's president and employees were preparing to lead media on a preview of the refurbished store Thursday, a day ahead of its reopening to the public.



Count Horne, a 54-year-old activist and retired Buffalo police officer, among those in the neighborhood who say it's too soon.



“We’re pretty much shopping on people’s blood," she said. "I think that this is more about putting people to work rather than letting them heal. … Just two months ago, these people were running for their lives.”



Yet even Horne carries the mixed emotions of seemingly everyone in the community, where the store has doubled as a gathering spot for two decades.



Her 97-year-old father, a World War II veteran, lives close enough to the market to shop there on his own. The produce at Tops is fresher than the foods available at smaller convenience stores and bodegas in the neighborhood, she said. She gets it.



How do you decide how, when or even whether to let the site of a mass atrocity return to being what it was before it was a crime scene? How do you help people move forward without erasing the memory of an event that devastated so many?



It’s hard enough to answer those questions when it’s a school, a church, a synagogue. It’s a different sort of hard when it’s a place of business, especially one as central to a community as Tops is to east Buffalo.



It took six months for a movie theater to reopen in Aurora, Colorado, after a mass shooter killed 12 people there in 2012. That was one theater in a 16-screen suburban cineplex.



Tops is the...