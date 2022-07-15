Nashville not recommended as site for 2024 Republican National Convention
Published
It looks like the Republican National Convention will not be coming to Nashville in 2024. A source close to the process confirmed to the Milwaukee Business Journal, sister publication of the NBJ, Friday afternoon that the RNC Site Selection Committee had picked Milwaukee as the site for the 2024 convention. The full Republican National Committee will consider the recommendation during its summer meeting in Chicago in early August. The committee had narrowed its choices to Nashville or Milwaukee…Full Article