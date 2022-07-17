Employers may need to rethink Covid-19 testing after new EEOC guidance
With Covid-19 cases on the rise again and experts urging caution as autumn approaches, employers using Covid-19 testing for their workers now have more restrictive guidance to follow. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday issued new guidelines to ensure Covid-19 testing policies comply with federal laws, particularly the Americans with Disabilities Act. Experts say the changes could force employers to tweak existing policies and protocols around Covid-19. While employers previously…Full Article