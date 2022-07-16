Sunak vows to scrap EU laws as Mordaunt under fire over trans rights after leak

Rishi Sunak has vowed to scrap hundreds of remaining EU laws and regulations if he triumphs in the Tory leadership race, as Penny Mordaunt faces scrutiny for her views on trans rights.Full Article
