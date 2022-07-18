Famed bubble caller Jeremy Grantham: Stocks can fall more

NEW YORK (AP) — Early this year, with the S&P 500 near its all-time high, famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned that stocks were in a “super bubble.” Since then, their prices have fallen about 20%, and Grantham says they can still drop more.



Grantham has correctly predicted the bursting of some of the financial world’s most spectacular bubbles, starting with Japanese stocks and real estate in the late 1980s and running through the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis. The co-founder of the GMO investment firm began warning of potential excess in U.S. stocks in the summer of 2020, when Wall Street was roaring back from its coronavirus crash.



Grantham's critics say he's always bearish and gets lucky when the pendulum finally swings the other way. But he's also been optimistic about markets in the past, including in early 2009, when stocks began to recover from the financial crisis.



He spoke recently with The Associated Press about his “super bubble” call. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.



Q: People are hurting, even those who invested in a mix of stocks and bonds instead of rolling the dice on just a few high-risk stocks. Were they wrong to think they were doing the right thing?



A: In the long, long run, diversification and keeping the costs down with index funds and so on is the best you can do.



Eighty percent of the time, the market is pretty sensible and related to the reality of profits and, loosely speaking, the economy. About 15% of the time — quite a lot — it gets carried away on the upside and starts to price things based on wishful thinking and because they’re going up. That kind of super bull market thinking carries prices way over reality.



And then about 5% of the time, they get carried away on the downside. It gets...