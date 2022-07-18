Investors slow VC funding into St. Louis startups, report shows

Investors slow VC funding into St. Louis startups, report shows

bizjournals

Published

The amount of venture capital dollars flowing into St. Louis startups slowed in the second quarter of 2022, mirroring a nationwide trend that comes as uncertainty hangs over the industry. A newly released report from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association tracked 12 St. Louis startup deals totaling $70.3 million in the second quarter. Those figures are down from 14 deals and $161.9 million in funding for local companies in the first quarter this year. The second quarter numbers also…

Full Article