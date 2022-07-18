Investors slow VC funding into St. Louis startups, report shows

The amount of venture capital dollars flowing into St. Louis startups slowed in the second quarter of 2022, mirroring a nationwide trend that comes as uncertainty hangs over the industry. A newly released report from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association tracked 12 St. Louis startup deals totaling $70.3 million in the second quarter. Those figures are down from 14 deals and $161.9 million in funding for local companies in the first quarter this year. The second quarter numbers also…