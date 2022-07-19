Brittney Griner's Russian incarceration reaches 150 days as tense trial continues

Brittney Griner’s incarceration has now passed the 150-day mark. The Phoenix Mercury star center was placed in a Russian jail cell on Feb. 17, after officials said they found vape cartridges containing a banned substance (hashish oil) at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The latest developments include Griner pleading guilty in a Moscow courtroom earlier this month. On July 15, Griner’s lawyer gave the Russian court a U.S. doctor’s letter that recommended her to use medical marijuana for any…

