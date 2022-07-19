The governor of the Bank of England is to warn that the prospect of a sharper increase in Bank rate next month is "not locked in" amid growing evidence of an easing in economic growth and in some inflationary pressures.Full Article
Sharper rate hike is 'not locked in' as economy slows, Bank of England governor to say
