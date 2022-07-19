Elections officials urged to prepare for shortages, delays

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Elections officials from across the country meeting under heightened security in swing state Wisconsin were urged Tuesday to prepare for supply chain issues that could lead to shortages in paper used for everything from ballots to “I voted” stickers for years to come.



The summer meeting of the National Association of State Election Directors brought together nearly 200 people, including elections directors from 33 states, experts in election security, interest groups that work with elections, vendors and others.



Election security experts told elections directors to be prepared for possibly years of supply chain issues affecting paper, computer hardware and other things.



The supply chain as it affects elections may not return to normal until 2026, said Ed Smith, a longtime election technology and administration veteran who chairs a federal government-industry coordinating council that works on election security issues.



The lead time to obtain election hardware is two- to three-times longer than the norm, a delay not seen since 1999 or 2000, Smith said. Costs are also higher and elections officials should be prepared for spotty and unpredictable problems due to transportation and pandemic-related shutdowns, he said.



The supply chain issues largely sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by worldwide closures of factories and a drop in people in the work force have been felt by a wide array of industries. Elections officials preparing for the November midterm are also bracing for their own problems that could make it difficult to get paper needed to print ballots, informational inserts and other materials needed to run an election.



“Certainly, the paper supply has been the leanest it’s ever been,” said Jim Suver, co-chair of a federal...