Lindsey Vonn opens up about insomnia struggles as celebrity ambassador for new treatment

Idorsia, a Swiss pharmaceutical company that has its U.S. headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, has added four-time Olympian Lindsey Vonn as the latest celebrity ambassador for its new insomnia treatment. The former world champion skier will partner with the company to raise awareness for insomnia by sharing her personal story of struggling with sleep and her experience taking Idorsia’s Quviviq, a once nightly treatment launched in May. "I'm grateful to have found a treatment option that works…