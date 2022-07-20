UK government approves new £20bn nuclear power plant in Suffolk
Published
Energy secretary overrules planning inspector’s advice and backs project subject to final investment decisionFull Article
Published
Energy secretary overrules planning inspector’s advice and backs project subject to final investment decisionFull Article
The government has granted development consent for the new Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.
Ontario's electricity system is searching for more power producers as demand rises and a major nuclear plant nears retirement, a..
By Florentine Koppenborg*
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked global energy markets and caused rising fuel..